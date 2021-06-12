Dr. Abiola Oshodi, a Nigerian in The Diaspora has congratulated Nigerians on the occasion of this year’s Democracy Day now celebrated on June 12 and no more on May 29th. Dr. Oshodi in a statement made available to Ondo Events, said he commended the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari for the recognition of June 12 as a day to acknowledge the importance of Democracy as the only legitimate means to bring Government and governance closer to the people.

As a Nigerian and a passionate lover of Nigeria and Nigerians, it becomes imperative for me to use this opportunity and comment on the journey that warrant the celebration of Democracy in our dear country…

I must commend this administration for the recognition of June 12 as a day to acknowledge the importance of democracy as the only relatable and legitimate means to to bring government and governance closer to the people…

The struggle that leads the country in search of an ideal system of governance capable of addressing all our challenges as a nation such as but not militia to our diversity and divergence of interests ranging from leadership to inclusiveness amongst others necessitated the advent of democracy…

The birth of June 12 as a notable and memorable day is characterized by intricacies that enhanced and facilitated the need for stronger Democratic ethics in governance and it also espouses the importance of the people of Nigeria across all ethnic groups in projecting and promoting universal franchise as reflected by the presidential election of June 12th which was unfortunately annulled by the then military administration of IBB .

We lost notable and finest men of valor who paid the ultimate price along the path of advocacy for civilian rule by their insistence and emphasis on the wellbeing of the entire populace as enshrined in the constitution.

Those experiences amongst others and the symbolism of June 12 are termed to be learning stages of our Democratic life, despite the ugly trends recorded, we must continue to allow the lesson ring loudly in our memories as we collectively allow democracy to work for us by actively participating in electoral activities with sincerity of purpose and absolute patriotism.

We must not easily forget the military interregnum and the relics which pervades the polity till date and some of which almost turned the country in to anarchy along ethno-religions line which dominated the affair of governance during continuous toppling of governments through coup de tat… and or counter coups .

History will not forgive us if we deliberately jettison and ignore the sacrifices made by our nationalists who ensured that the Democratic system in operation today became a realistic system of governance in Nigeria.

It is generally agreed that our challenges as a nation are enormous and we are not alone in this regard as many other countries in the world are also battling difficulties in the areas of security and economy and the Covid19 pandemic has worsened the situation .

We must continue to strive towards ensuring lasting remedies to turn all our anomalies to strength and also learn from history the doggedness and relentlessness of many Statesmen and envoys who through agonies and pains put the country on the track of greatness in line with good governance and rule of law…

We must as a matter of necessity replicate and emulate such tendency of patriotism in all actions and inactions in State building.

Our generation must be accountable and consciously take responsibility in projecting and advancing the concept of democracy in all the nooks and crannies of the country…

We must necessarily remind ourselves the nitty gritty of democracy and promote all the virtues in relation to good governance and the rule of law…

If we must grow and develop in this part of governance as agreed and adopted by all, we must see unity as the yardstick to climb the ladder of greatness on the track of good governance and equality.

On this note, I congratulate Nigerians for their steadfastness and must resolve to always support the course of good governance and rule of law…

Happy democracy day to you all.

Dr Abiola Oshodi M.D.

Dr. Abiola Oshodi is a Nigerian from Ondo State, a medical practitioner but practices a specialized medical field, Psychiatry in Canada. He is married with two children and has a burning and visceral passion for Nigeria. Dr. Abiola Oshodi is the founder of Dr. Abiola Oshodi Foundation that helps the less privileged to achieve their educational dreams. Dr. Abiola Oshodi is also the CEO of Triple A and T Integrated Farms, a mechanised farm set up in order to be an active participant in the race to ensure food security in Nigeria and primarily then the world at large. Dr. Abiola Oshodi believes strongly and practices the doctrine that a life is truly worth living is a life lived for others.