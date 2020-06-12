June 12 is a symbol of emancipation from political slavery for Nigerians,a day when collectively and unanimously Nigerians voted out oppression and military dominance across ethnic divides.

This was the view of the Lawmakers in the Ondo State House of Assembly.

In a release on the occasion of this year’s Democracy Day Celebration,signed by the Chairman House Committee on Information, Honourable Olugbenga Omole commended Nigerians for taking a bold step towards instituting a lasting Democracy in the Country.

The Lawmakers specifically saluted the Heroes of June12,the Pro Democracy groups and most especially the symbol of the June 12, Chief Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola,MKO and others who laid down their lives during the struggle.

They commended President Muhammadu Buhari for having the courage and Political will to accord June 12 the long awaited recognition as Democracy Day in Nigeria,a day when the collective voice of Nigerians was silenced through the force of the gun.

Speaking through the Speaker, Rt Honourable Oleyelogun Bamidele David, the Lawmakers noted that democracy is synonymous with freedom adding that Democracy has come to stay in Nigeria.

While urging Nigerians to continue to relish in the freedom epitomised by democracy,the Lawmakers urged the people to continue to guard jealously the accompanying goodies brought about by the new found freedom.

While wishing Nigerians a Happy Democracy Day celebration,Ondo Lawmakers pledged their unwaivering commitment to a lasting Democracy dividends to the people.

“As elected representatives of the people,we will continue to legislate on issues that would strengthen Democracy and bring peace to our people”. The Lawmakers said.

The Lawmakers are however mindful of the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic to this year’s celebration and urged people to be mindful of the safety tips for us to live above the scourge.

Signed:Akogun Olugbenga Omole,ODHA Chairman House Committee on Information.