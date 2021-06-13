As Nigeria celebrates her ” Democracy Day” today, Nigerians have been urged to work more on the unity of the country rather than fanning the embers of war amidst secessionist .

tendencies.

This was contained in a Press Release signed by the Chairman House Committee on Information,Youth and Sport Development Akogun Olugbenga Omole,Members of the Ondo State House of Assembly on the occasion of this year’s democracy day celebration.

The Speaker, Rt. Hon. (Prophet) Bamidele David Oleyelogun, congratulated Nigerians on this year’s celebration and saluted the efforts of our democracy heroes who made the celebration possible.

The Speaker strongly advised the Federal Government of Nigeria to aggressively address the issue of;

i.unemployment for the youth

ii. Protect our porous borders as this will be a great solution to banditry, kidnapping herdsmen killings and insecurity ravaging the peace of the country. As this will go a long way to repost undiluted confidence to the government by the citizens and Nigeria will be a peaceful nation again.

Speaking through the Speaker, there is a greater strength in the unity and oneness of Nigeria than it is in a divided country”.

“In unity Nigeria will attain its much desired greatness and assume her pride of place amongst the comity of great nations of the world”,

While urging Nigerians to eschew violence and continue to live in peace and love for one another irrespective of religious and ethnic affiliation, the Ondo Assembly Lawmakers observed that with God, Nigeria will overcome her present challenges.

Akogun Olugbenga Omole,

Chairman House Committee on Information,Youth and Sports Development