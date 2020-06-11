In exercise of the powers conferred on him by Paragraph (d) of sub-section (1) of Section 212 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 as Amended, Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu,SAN, has granted amnesty to 28 inmates of the Federal Correctional Custodial Centres.

This gesture is in commemoration of this year’s Democracy Day on June 12, 2020.

In a letter addressed to the Controller of Nigerian Correctional Service, State Headquarters, Federal Secretariat Complex, Akure, Governor Akeredolu ordered that 13 of the inmates be discharged out of the facility accordingly and forthwith, while 10 on death sentences were commuted to life imprisonment and 5 on life imprisonment were commuted to various terms of imprisonment.

The 13 inmates serving various terms of imprisonment were pardoned having served substantial portions of their sentences.

In the same vein, the ten (10) condemned inmates had been duly convicted and sentenced to death by hanging, while five (5) were equally, duly convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment.

Governor Akeredolu advises the pardoned inmates to make good use of the opportunity offered them by their release to turn a new leaf and never go back to life of crime.