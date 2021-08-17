….ONDO STATE DELEGATION PAYS CONDOLENCE VISITS TO PLATEAU ROAD VICTIMS.

…..Aiyedatiwa appeals against reprisal attacks

Ondo State Government on Monday sent a powerful delegation to the Hausa Community in Ikaram Akoko in Akoko North West Local Government to douse the tension, following the killings of Ondo State residents that occurred along Rubuka Road, Jos North LG, Plateau State.

Leading the State Delegation was the State Deputy Governor, Hon Lucky Aiyedatiwa who viewed with extreme disgust, the horrible and thoughtless loss of precious lives as he declared unequivocally that ” this sad development must stop forthwith”.

Report says most of those killed are fulani/hausa people and few yoruba who drove the 5 vehicles attacked by unknown gunmen in Jos north on Saturday.

In his words, the Deputy Governor who spoke on behalf of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu said, “I bring to you, condolences/sympathy messages from our Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu SAN” .

“On this sad development, we are here to commensurate with you on the incidence of 14th August along Rubuka Road, Jos North LG.

“You are one of us… majority of you are born here, so you are not a stranger in Ondo State.

“You stay, you live, you work here, therefore, you are one of us”, declared the Deputy Governor.

While condemning the incident, he called for calm as he assured victims and relatives of the attack that the Police are working round the clock with other Security agencies to ensure that all perpetrators of these evil deeds are brought to book.

Aiyedatiwa further said that no life should be wasted on any ground, be it religious or ethnic, adding that Government would ensure that justice is done.

“We call on you all to remain calm… religious and Traditional leaders must impress on our people to exercise restraint and not take the laws into their hands.

“Really, this is a sad development as we feel your pains and your sorrow” .

“This is a complete mistake of identity, when our people passed through a wrong place at the wrong time”, declared, the Deputy Governor.

“Our Governor have been discussing with Plateau State Governor, and a number of arrests has been made as our State is ready to pursue the matter to logical conclusion” .

“All the culprits will never go unpunish” , he assured.

While appealing for peace, the Deputy Governor declared that, “please, let’s not retaliate as we are with you in thoughts and prayers”.

While replying the Deputy Governor, Akala of Ikaram, Oba (Commodore) Olamoyi Momodu (Rtd), thanked the government Delegation for identifying with the community at this darkest hour.

Equally, the Seriki of Hausa Community in Akoko Land, Alhaji Muhammed Haladu expressed their profound gratitude to the Deputy Governor and his team for visiting them.

At the meeting are, Olubaramu of Ibaramu-Akoko, Oba Olusekun Atibioke, Onigedegede of Gedegede-Akoko, Oba Sannmi Walidu, CAN Representative, Venerable Tokunbo Adebiyi, Seriki of Hausa Community in Akoko Land, Alhaji Muhammed Haladu and others.

Accompanied the Deputy Governor on the visit are, Ondo State AMOTEKUN Commandant, Chief Ade Adeleye, SSA to Governor on Security, Alhaji Jimoh Dojumo, SSA to Governor on Youths, Hon Muyiwa Ogunyemi, Chairman Akoko S/W Local Government, Hon Augustine Oloruntogbe, Chairman Akoko N/E Local Government, Hon Asimiyu Omojola, Chairman Akoko N/W Local Government, Elder Ayodele Akande and others.

Kenneth Odusola-Stevenson,

Press Secretary to the Governor

(Office of the Deputy Governor).