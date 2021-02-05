Ondo State First Lady and founder, Breast Cancer Association of Nigeria (BRECAN), Arabinrin Betty Anyanwu Akeredolu has called on Nigerians to join her to promote Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) Vaccination for our girls.

She made this appeal to all well meaning people of Ondo State and Nigeria yesterday at a Breast Cancer Association of Nigeria (BRECAN) event to mark world cancer day 2021 in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

It will be recalled that the Ondo State First Lady, Mrs. Betty Anyanwu Akeredolu has been in the forefront of the battle to curb breast cancer and provide support and encouragement to women with cancer challenge in the past four years of the administration of her husband, Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

Will you join me promote Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) vaccination for our girls?

WCD2021

IAMANDIWILL

EndCervicalCancer

What is HPV?

Human papillomavirus (HPV) is the most common viral infection of the reproductive tract. Most sexually active women and men will be infected at some point in their lives and some may be repeatedly infected.

The peak time for acquiring infection for both women and men is shortly after becoming sexually active. HPV is sexually transmitted, but penetrative sex is not required for transmission. Skin-to-skin genital contact is a well-recognized mode of transmission.

There are many types of HPV, and many do not cause problems. HPV infections usually clear up without any intervention within a few months after acquisition, and about 90% clear within 2 years. A small proportion of infections with certain types of HPV can persist and progress to cervical cancer.

Cervical cancer is by far the most common HPV-related disease. Nearly all cases of cervical cancer can be attributable to HPV infection.

The infection with certain HPV types also causes a proportion of cancers of the anus, vulva, vagina, penis and oropharynx, which are preventable using similar primary prevention strategies as those for cervical cancer.

Non-cancer causing types of HPV (especially types 6 and 11) can cause genital warts and respiratory papillomatosis (a disease in which tumours grow in the air passages leading from the nose and mouth into the lungs). Although these conditions very rarely result in death, they may cause significant occurrence of disease. Genital warts are very common, highly infectious and affect sexual life.

How HPV infection leads to cervical cancer

Although most HPV infections clear up on their own and most pre-cancerous lesions resolve spontaneously, there is a risk for all women that HPV infection may become chronic and pre-cancerous lesions progress to invasive cervical cancer.

It takes 15 to 20 years for cervical cancer to develop in women with normal immune systems. It can take only 5 to 10 years in women with weakened immune systems, such as those with untreated HIV infection.

Risk factors for HPV persistence and development of cervical cancer

HPV type – its oncogenicity or cancer-causing strength;

immune status – people who are immunocompromised, such as those living with HIV, are more likely to have persistent HPV infections and a more rapid progression to pre-cancer and cancer;

coinfection with other sexually transmitted agents, such as those that cause herpes simplex, chlamydia and gonorrhoea;

parity (number of babies born) and young age at first birth;

tobacco smoking