Jimoh Ibrahim’s Problem Solving Skills: An Essential Skill needed to actualize a better Ondo South

By Ayochris

Life can not be lived without encountering a few problem. Some of these problem come big while some are small and catastrophic. Irrespective of the size or scope of a problem, what really matters is the attitude and response we give to such problem.

The APC candidate, Ondo South Senatorial district and the first man on Earth to be awarded doctor of Business, Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim has left no one in doubt of his mental magnitude and problem solving skills.

In his recent ward to ward familiarization tour across 66 wards in Ondo South, Dr. Ibrahim brought this uncommon skill to bear by not just identifying and analyzing problems but by immediately highlighting the steps he will take to solve them

With the invention of the Aseyori Smart Card, the Billionaire business mogul initiated a diligent approach to curb diversion of incentives for masses by some individuals, giving direct access to his caring heart incentives and empowerment to card carriers . The card will be an access for every carrier to get his/ her share from Dr Jimoh Ibrahim’s hard earn fortune before election and national cake after election.

At his engagement at Okeigbo, Dr. Ibrahim passionately shared his thoughts on steps he will take to influence creation of Okeigbo local government from Ile-oluji/ Okeigbo local government to give independence of operation to the two ancient towns. He also promised sustainable empowerment and employment

At Odigbo local government, he was able to secure a truce between warring farmers of Koseru just the same way he solved Igodan kingship tussle amicably by putting a call across to the state Commissioner of Police to formally notify him of the need to put things in order in the community.

Apart from assurances of grading of roads from villages to villages, Araba of Ikaleland also promised sustainable empowerment for the people of the local government area.

At Irele and Okitipupa local governments. Araba of Ikale land reiterated his resolve to end electricity challenge in Ondo South through a grand legislative process that will have unflinching backing of the National Assembly to declare state of emergency on Ondo South electricity by the FEC and Presidency.

Dr Jimoh Ibrahim declared how he would solve ecological Problems in Ilaje and Ese odo local government . In his words in the two local governments “I would raise Ecological Committee at the 10th Senate to fast track ecological emergency in the area as their senator come 2023 and provide a legislative representation that would be robust enough to factor concrete solutions to the ecological challenges the riverine communities encounter”.

Dr Jimoh Ibrahim CFR is the only senatorial candidate in Ondo South that possesses the mental magnitude and problem solving skills to actualize a better Ondo South.

Vote APC, Vote Dr Jimoh Ibrahim CFR.

Aseyori 2023: A better Ondo South is certain