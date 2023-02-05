Jimoh Ibrahim’s Aseyori packs land at Omotoso, Okedebi I and II, Mile 49, Omowole/Idogun, Ago Alafia and Adewinle/Korede

As Lucky Aiyedatiwa describes Dr. Ibrahim as Master strategist.

Bneficiaries of Aseyori packages being distributed by the candidate of All Progressives Congress'(APC) for Ondo South in the forthcoming general elections, Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim CFR, on Sunday rained prayers and praises on the candidate as they received their shares of the packages.

The beneficiaries include residents of Omotoso, Okedebi I and II, Mile 49, Omowole/Idogun, Ago Alafia as well as Adewinle/ Korede, all in Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The state Deputy Governor, Honourable Lucky Ayedatiwa, who accompanied the billionaire business mogul on the distribution of the Aseyori packages across all 66 wards in the district, described him(Dr Jimoh Ibrahim) as a great strategist.

While congratulating beneficiaries at Ago Idogun/Omowole, Ayedatiwa appealed to them to vote for all APC candidates during the forthcoming election, especially Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim.

The Deputy Governor said: “What you are receiving today is just to let you know that our party is ready to take adequate care of its members at all times. Many good things will come to you if you vote for our candidates.”

Those who prayed for and applauded the APC senatorial standard-bearer include Chief Atayese at Omotoso, Mrs. Mary Akinmosin at Okedebi camps I and II, Honourable Adeoye Ayebo, Alfa Abdukadril Sanusi, Amida Rushed and John Ekpo at Mile 49, Ago Idogun/Omowole, Adewinle and Ago Alafia.

All residents of the communities promised to vote en masse for Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim and other candidates of APC come February 25 and March 17, 2023.