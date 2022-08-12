The Araba, Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim, CFR, PhD Cambridge, has paid a scheduled courtesy visit to the Ahaba of Ajagba, Oba Thomas Oluwole Adesayo in his palace at Ode Ajagba.

It will be recalled that after his convocation as a distinguished scholar and recipient of PHD Business of Cambridge University in July, the billionaire business mogul has received accolades from Ikale monarchs who had visited him at his University of Fortune office, Igbotako, to felicitate him on the new laurel.

Ibrahim was on July 23, 2022 awarded the first ever Doctor of Business of University of Cambridge since its inception. in 1209, and he was celebrated by Nigerians across disciplines on this great feat.

While addressing Oba Adesayo in his palace, the All Progressives Congress, APC Senatorial Candidate, Ondo South, Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim saluted the monarch for his commitment to peace in Ajagba kingdom, adding that a community becomes more developed when there is peaceful communal coexistence.

Oba Ademusayo in his remark congratulated Dr Ibrahim over his brand new academic feat, noting that the great son of Ikale has been making not just Ikale, but the entire Ondo South Senatorial District and Nigeria proud on the global stage.

He said he has been expecting the founder of University of Fortune in his palace at Ajagba, so that he can offer him the blessing of the throne on his aspiration to run for the Senate seat to represent Ondo South Senatorial District in The National Assembly.

Oba Adesayo prayed for Ibrahim as regards his ambition, adding that the gods of the land have already weighed in to support Ibrahim’s political aspiration.

The Monarch added that God Almighty who has seen Ibrahim through thus far will grant him overwhelming success come the Senatorial election in February, 2023.

Ibrahim was full of gratitude to the royal father for his kind prayers. He said while he has come to show himself to the royal father and have a personal chat with him as one of the revered monarchs, the Ahaba has given him the prayer of the stool ahead of political campaign, stressing that he will not forget the timely prayers in a hurry.

Jimoh Ibrahim called on the youths of Ajagba, nay, Ondo South not to be despair, noting that once they aspire to achieve anything in life, they should not relent on their effort until their dream and aspiration become a reality.