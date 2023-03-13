Jimoh Ibrahim visits Adamu, presents certificate of return

Senator-elect for Ondo South Senatoria District, and billionare business mogul, Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim, CFR has presented his Certificate of return to the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Senator Abdullahi Adamu in Abuja on Monday, March 13, 2023.

Dr. Ibrahim while presenting his Certificate of Return to the party Chairman saluted his high sense of coordination and political patronage which made All Progressives Congress, APC to garner majority of votes cast across Nigeria in the February 25th elections.

Ibrahim congratulated the APC National Chairman, noting that under his watch Asiwaju Bola Tinubu emerged as the party’s presidential candidate and has emerged eventually as the President-elect.

He said the success recorded in the Presidential and National Assembly elections is noteworthy, hence his resolve to visit the party Chairman with “the trophy” his Ondo South Constituents gifted him on the field during the National Assembly election.

Ibrahim promised his unalloyed loyalty to the progress of the ruling party.

In his reaction, APC National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, who parted Ibrahim on the back for the sweet victory he got at the polls charged him to use his wealth of experience to fast track legislative development at the Senate when the 10th Senate is inaugurated.