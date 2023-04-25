Jimoh Ibrahim Visited By Friends, Staff In Dubai

Senator-elect and billionaire business mogul, Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim, CFR on Tuesday in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE) called for support of the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu when he took over the administration of the Nigeria on May 29, 2023.

The international investor, who played host to friends, foreign business associates and staff of his company at his Dubai residence, assured them that the President-elect would perform creditably well and move the nation forward in all areas of the nation’s economy.

Ibrahim, who’s on vacation, noted that the nation’s economy would be revamped before long as the President-elect had penciled down the best brains in different fields to turn around the economy of the federation.

The Senator-elect, who was congratulated by friends, foreign associates and staffers based in Dubai, implored Nigerians in the diaspora to support the economic policies that would be reeled out by the Tinubu-led government for the speedy development of the federation.

“I indeed appreciate your love for me and your joy about my victory at the February 25, 2023 poll as the senator-elect. I want to assure you that the 10th Senate would serve the general interest of common Nigerians.

“Our President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, would take out nation out of the woods as he has penciled down the best brains in different professions in the country to revamp the nation’s economy.

“I want to implore you to support the economic policies of his government for the development of our country. If you support his policies, it would enhance the success of such policies and our nation would be better off for it.

“I can assure you that the 10th Senate would support his policies and our national interest would be priortised for the betterment of the citizenry.”

I

brahim, who had visited UK and USA after his emergence as senator-elect of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, therefore, appreciated his friends, foreign business associates and members of staff of his company who visited him at his residence in Dubai.