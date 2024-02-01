Jimoh Ibrahim ups consultation strategy with state wide ward tour ahead of Ondo APC Primaries

Steve Ovirih.

Call him Master Strategist and you will be apt. Describe him as the political hegemon, who bestrides the political space both at The Red Chamber and the home front in The Sunshine State like a collosus, and you would have just expressed the obvious. Enter, Senator ( Dr.) Jimoh Folorunsho Ibrahim,CFR the Senator representing Ondo South in The 10th Senate and Ondo State Gubernatorial hopeful, a billionaire business mogul in his rare class, standing shoulder tall with his array of educational certificates garnered from respective Ivy league universities across the globe.

Jimoh Ibrahim has left no one in doubt about his pursuit of his conviction and desire to govern Ondo State ; it is no wonder then that in the past few months, he had set the tune for a pragmatic, yet subtle approach to the politicking nuance , trending the narrative of his ‘ Aseyori strategy ‘ and revving it up first with a consultation tour of the 18 Local Government Areas of Ondo State in December and following it up with a tour of the 203 wards of Ondo State in January, 2024.

It is note worthy that in a political engagement such as the ambition to govern Ondo State, the Araba as his Chieftaincy title indicates, has reached out to the grassroots more vehemently in a show that reveals his mindset as a politician who understands the calculation of the power of the key players , the ordinary card carrying apparatchiks and members of the public whose loyalty to the Renewed Hope Agenda is strong and enduring.

Relying on his impeccable goodwill, Senator Ibrahim who rode hitch free to the Senate on the back of his now famous ‘ Aseyori Strategy ‘ has hit the wards with goodies and policies which he has handed down to his audience across the wards as his guiding principles to take ondo State to the desired Eldorado.

Of a truth, a visit to the wards has upped the games for Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim as he is reckoned now to be ‘the early starter’ who has driven his governorship project for relevance, stirring public consciousness and solid impression by selling his candidacy into the hearts of the real people who are bona-fide card carrying members of the party.

He is quick to tell anyone who will listen that as a Senator of the Federal Repulic , he has acquitted himself creditably well in the months he has represented his Disctrict; a quick one out of many is his locution at Davos , Switzerland where he roused the consciousness of the elite international investors to the economic gains of the exploration of the Bitumen, which claims lie fallow at one of the communities in his Senatorial district.

The Cambridge University trained and certified Doctor of Philosophy in Business with bias in Mega projects has continued to brand a strategic posturing hinged on duplicating The Renewed Hope Agenda in Ondo State and just like the early bird with a starry eyes on fresh warms, Senator Ibrahim has the conviction that this time round , the lofty seat of the Ondo State Chief Executive is his to contend for with a resolve to make Ondo State shine again.