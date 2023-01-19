Jimoh Ibrahim unveils Ondo South Unity Football Tournament kits

Ahead of Friday’s kick-off of Ondo South Unity Football Tournament, Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim, All Progressives Congress (APC) Senatorial Candidate for Ondo South Senatorial District has unveiled football kits for the competition.

The kits which includes sets of footballs, jerseys, boots, socks and flags among others were unveiled by the billionaire business mogul at his University of Fortunes, Igbotako on Thursday.

The team tagged “Aseyori Football Team” which would be played among youths across the six Local Government Areas: Okiitipupa, Irele, Odigbo, Ile-Oluji/Oke-Igbo, Ilaje and Ese-Odo is scheduled to hold from Jan.20 to Feb. 20.

According to Ibrahim, the tournament is part of his effort to stimulate interest of sports development in youths and bring unity among them in the district.

“We are using the tournament to settle generational disputes and as well bring unity among the youths which will foster development across the council areas in the district ,” Ibrahim said.

Meanwhile, Mrs Folawe Sipasi-Aluko, Ese-Odo LGA boss who doubles as Chairperson of the tournament said all was set for the competition as players began trainings in camps in their respective LGA’s.

Dr, Sunday Akinbiola, Publisher of Hero Magazine who is also the Secretary of the tournament urged youths across the council areas to troop out massively to support the players.

According to the fixtures of the tournament, the opening match is between Ese-Odo LGA and Odigbo LGA on Jan. 20 in Irele, Ile-Oluji/Oke-Igbo LGA would slug it out with Ilaje LGA on Jan. 25 in Ore while Okitipupa LGA would take on Irele LGA in Ile-Oluji.

The finals of the tournament would also hold on Feb.20 in Igbobini, Ese-Odo LGA.