Jimoh Ibrahim to empower 100 PWD’s with wheelchairs, N100,000 each

By Aderemi Bamgbose

Sen. Jimoh Ibrahim, representing Ondo South Senatorial District at the National Assembly, has pledged to empower 100 Persons With Disabilities (PWD’s) with wheelchairs and N100,000 bank draft each in December.



The billionaire business mogul made this known in a voice note on one of his social media platform.



The Havard University trained businesman added that the gesture was part of his effort to assist and cater for PWD’s.



The All Progressives Congress (APC) stalwart, also released a form tagged “Aseyori Support For Persons With Disabilities” on one of his Whatsapp platform “Aseyori Family”‘ to be filled by PWD’s in Ondo South.



“From our own support, we will assist them with 100 wheelchairs and a minimum of N100,000 bank draft each in December,” Ibrahim said.



It would be recalled that Ibrahim gave out N300,000 bank drafts each to his 100 appointed aides, as empowerment in September while marking his 100 days in office.