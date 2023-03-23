Jimoh Ibrahim to Chair Akeredolu’s Book Presentation

Senator- Elect, Ondo South Senatorial District, Dr Jimoh Ibrahim CFR will be the Chairman at the Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu book presentation.

The presentation of the book titled ” Aketi : The courage to lead in trying time” authored by Prince Ebenezer Adeniyan, Publisher/ Editor in Chief, Trace Magazine will take place at the International Event Center, The Dome, Alagbaka, Akure on Friday, March 24,2023

Governor of Ekiti State, His Excellency, Biodun Oyebanji will be the guest speaker and will be speaking on ” Re – awakening the Restructuring Debate: Setting a National Rebirth Agenda.

The chief host is the Minister of State for Transport, Prince Ademola Adegoroye while the book reviewer is Dr. Felix Ale, Director of Corporate Communications, NARSDA.

Jimoh Ibrahim is the founder University of Fortune, Igbotako. He is an entrepreneur and a philanthropist who has shown great confidence in the economy of Nigeria going by his huge investment in all sectors of the country’s economy.

He was recently decorated with doctor of bussiness University of Cambridge as the first man on Earth to accomplish such feat in 800 years of the institution’s establishment .