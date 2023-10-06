Jimoh Ibrahim to Attend World Bank/IMF Ancillary Meetings in Morocco

Writes Senate President, Akpabio on Trip

The Senator representing Ondo South Senatorial District of Ondo State, Senator Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim, CFR has written a letter to the President of The Senate, Dr. Godswill Akpabio sequel to an invitation letter he received from World Bank Group and International Monetary Fund, IMF.

The annual international meetings of the World financial organisations scheduled to take place in Marrakech, Morroco from 9th October to October 15th 2023.

The billionaire Senator, in his letter to the Senate President, notifying the National Assembly of intention to attend the World meeting, Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim, CFR said; “I will travel out of Nigeria enroute London on the 8th of October to return to Nigeria on the 16th of October, 2023; a day after the closure of the international meetings”.

The lawmaker is expected to attend the World Bank/IMF ancillary meetings with all attributes of a World scholar from three Ivy Universities; Harvard, Oxford and Cambridge.

“My trip has no financial implications to the Government of Nigeria or the Senate.

“I wish you and the Senate useful deliberations while away and do have the assistance of my loyalty and best wishes”, Sen. Jimoh wrote.