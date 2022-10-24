Jimoh Ibrahim: The Masterstroke For Ondo South Rejuvenation

~ Ogungbemi Adeyemi Orimisan

Ondo South in those days of yore was known for its midas touch lighting the whole country and even the world with the products from its many industries. In fact, we’re home to expatriates and investors who saw the productivity in our land.

However, what has changed? The land once placed strategically among all senatorial districts in the country has been driven back many miles away from even the minimum index of development. No wonder, the urge by the youth to seek life outside Ondo South has been on a geometric rise.

Our perennial power problem (electricity) is the major cause of the dryness or emptiness in the land despite the availability of both natural and human resources to drive the change.

That’s why all Ondo Southerners irrespective of party affiliation, ethnicity or religious inclination must come together to form a united front and decide on sending the man capable of changing the tide. The renown man of fortune who can convert our luckless situations into moments of positive opportunities and endless possibilities.

We need someone who has a perfect hybrid of technocracy and politics. A person who is well-read and understands the peculiarities of our challenges.

The Nigerian National Honours has the CFR as the third most important awards after the GCON and GCFR. You can now imagine the much honour that would be accorded a CFR honour at the level of the House with three (3)international degrees (Ph.D) in War Studies, Megaprojects and Business (first of its kind in almost a millennium ago) when he stands to speak Rejuvenation into Ondo South.

Those credentials alone are intimidating not to talk of the results-oriented lobbying streaks that will bring the desired objectives.

Dr Jimoh Ibrahim CFR is the answer to our many sullen prayers. The time to make the decision to save us from the claws and fangs of retrogression is now as there might not be another tomorrow to change the course of history.

Our decision is the saving grace of the land and Only Dr Jimoh Ibrahim CFR is the masterstroke that can cause the needed rejuvenation of Ondo South. Don’t only support him, vote for him.