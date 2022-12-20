Jimoh Ibrahim: The master Strategist

By Ayochris

As the road to 2023 becomes clearer. Dr Jimoh Ibrahim’s strategies are the jet engines pushing him faster and higher to victory.

Victory is not won in miles but in inches. The general acceptability of the All Progressive Congress (APC) candidate, Ondo South Senatorial district , Dr Jimoh Ibrahim CFR by the people of Ondo South in all 66 wards he visited as well as encouraging numbers of people of Ondo South that obtained Aseyori cards showed the readiness of the people of Ondo South to send an icon to the 10th Assembly.

Dr. Ibrahim no doubt has the mental magnitude that can harness and harmonise God – given resources of the district for the overall benefit of the people in the Senatorial District.

If we do not push past our boundaries to consider other ways of thinking and seeing, then we will miss out on true maturity.

The APC candidate, Ondo South Senatorial District, Dr Jimoh Ibrahim’s strategies are valid, usable and reliable because of quality education he acquired in Harvard , Oxford and University of Cambridge. His strategies are beyond his opponent’s mental magnitude. There is no doubt that the unveiling of his campaign stickers with agreement of Ondo South transport workers to willingly paste the stickers on their cars and buses is already an equation that is hard for them to decode . It will take them 200 years before they can pass a course in his school of strategy. It is better they shouldn’t try to study it because they will never graduate.

Support and be ready to vote for Dr Jimoh Ibrahim CFR of APC.

Aseyori 2023: A better Ondo South is Certain