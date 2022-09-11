Jimoh Ibrahim Supports Student Cultural Dancers With School Fees

Eight students, who displayed as cultural dancers at Ile-Oluji in Ile-Oluji/Okegbo Local Government Area of Ondo State during the All Progressives Congress(APC) Southern senatorial meeting and official presentation of Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim as the party’s senatorial candidate, received N100,000 each for the payment of the school fees.

Ibrahim rewarded the school children for their brilliant performance during the traditional cultural dance interlude at the meeting.

He stated that he gave the children the gift to support them in payment of their school fees as they would be resuming the new academic session next week.

According to the APC Ondo South senatorial district candidate for the 2023 general elections, the gesture was part of his promises to youths in their academic pursuit.

He said: “I really appreciate your performance as traditional cultural dancers even when you are also students.

“As part of my programmes for youths if I am elected your Senator, I will like to demonstrate this by supporting each of you with N100, 000 to pay your school fees as you resume next week.

“So, I present to the eight of you this N800,000 for you to share among yourselves.

“When I assume office as your senator, I am going to embark on massive human capacity building and empowerment of women and men in our district.”

Presenting the candidate to members of the party at the meeting, the state Chairman of the party, Engr. Ade Adetimehin informed them that Ibrahim would turn around the fortune of the people of the district if elected.

He explained that the promises made so far by the candidate were necessary things, including social amenities, human capacity building, that the people of the district really needed.

Adetimehin, therefore, charged the people to ensure they give Ibrahim massive support before, during and after the general elections.