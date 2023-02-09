Jimoh Ibrahim storms Okitipupa with Aseyori welfare packs

as Ondo SSG, Oladunni Odu canvasses votes for Tinubu, Ibrahim, other APC candidates

Okitipupa, the headquarters of Okitipupa Local government stood still for Dr.Jimoh Ibrahim. CFR on Thursday, February 9, 2023 as the purveyor of Aseyori Strategy and his campaign team arrived the Government Field Okitipupa, where members of APC in both Okitipupa wards 1 and 2 had gathered to listen to the APC Senatorial hopefull as well as collect the Aseyori welfare packs which was transported to the rally in lorry load.

Over 40 , 000 residents across the two wards thronged the Government Field where Dr Jimoh Ibrahim, Princess Oladunni Odu and other Ondo South strong party men and women were in attendance.

Dr. Ibrahim noted that Okitipupa has continued to play prominent role in the evolution of Ikaleland right from when it had been the headquarters of the defunct Okitipupa division.

Ibrahim said he was excited to see such huge number of people coming out, adding that Okitipupa holds a pride of place in his heart.

He said he would move the Senate to pay the needed attention to Ikale, Ilaje, Apoi in the 10th Senate, stressing that he has a mandate for going to the senate, which is to bring development to Ondo South, hence his reaching to people of likes mind to believe in him and make his desire for the development of Ondo South possible by voting for him come February, 25.

The Secretary to Ondo State Government, SSG, Princess Oladunni Odu at the rally said Okitipupa people know on which side their bread is buttered and who can better their lot in the Senate, hence the need for them all to vote for Dr Jimoh Ibrahim for the Senate.

The first female Secretary to the Government of Ondo State noted further that the Ondo South electorate should vote for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu for President, Dr Jimoh Ibrahim for Senate and should remember to vote APC across all the elective offices on election day.

The visit to Okitipupa to distribute the Aseyori welfare packs by Dr Jimoh Ibrahim was in continuation of the second phase of his campaign tour of the 66 wards making up Ondo South Senatorial district .