Jimoh Ibrahim Splashes Aseyori Packages On Residents Of Ebijo Community

Residents of Ebijo Community in Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State on Tuesday received mouth-watering Aseyori packages from Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim, the candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo South.

Ibrahim had put the package together as part of his efforts to assist the people of the senatorial district.

Represented by the APC candidate for House of Assembly, Hon. Tunji Fabiyi at the distribution of the Aseyori packages, Dr. Ibrahim assured the people of meaningful representation if voted in as their senator later in this month general elections.

He urged the people to get the Permanent Voter’s Card (PVC) ready and vote for APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the next president of the nation.

Ibrahim also charged them to vote for him as the senator for Ondo South and all other candidates of APC in the state at the general elections.

Also present at the event is Alhaji Sehu Agba, Director of Muslims in Jimoh Ibrahim campaign Organization.