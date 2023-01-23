Jimoh Ibrahim shakes Okitipupa as mammoth crowd welcome him to the flag off of Ondo South APC campaign

•Akeredolu presents APC flag to him, assures victory*

The Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu has conducted the ceremonial presentation of the APC flag to the All Progressives Congress senatorial candidate in Ondo South Senatorial District, Dr Jimoh Ibrahim CfFR in the upcoming 2023 general elections giving assurances that the Party is committed to furthering the development journey of Ondo State and Nigeria at large.

Dr Jimoh Ibrahim CFR who received a rousing welcome to the venue of the rally from thousands of supporters received the endorsement of the governor and political bigwigs in Ondo South Senatorial District.

Governor Akeredolu described Dr Jimoh Ibrahim as the best man for the job calling on all leaders and members of the All Progressives Congress to intensify efforts in ensuring His victory in the upcoming elections.

Governor Akeredolu expressed optimism in the party’s acceptance by Ondo South People adding that he has confidence in the Party winning the election, fairly and squarely in the coming weeks.

Dr Jimoh Ibrahim while addressing the press during the Rally commended the good people of Ondo South Senatorial District, particularly the members of the All Progressives Congress for their impressive turnout today.

He reposed confidence in the people as he promised qualitative representation in the Senate.

The International scholar and the founder of the University of Fortune extolled Governor Akeredolu for his support and commitment to the growth of APC and Ondo State as a whole.

He equally expressed his appreciation to Ondo State APC Chairman, Engr Ade Adetimehin for his assiduous effort in sustaining the growth of the party in the State.

The Incoming Senator equally commended the Deputy Governor, Hon. Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, Chief Olusola Oke, Princess Oladunni Odu, Dr Ayodeji Oyedele and all the Leaders of APC in Ondo South Senatorial District for their unwavering support in ensuring the victory of the party in the upcoming polls.

Araba of Ikale land thanked his teeming supporters particularly the youth for their effort tasking them to redouble their efforts to secure victory for all the party’s candidates in the upcoming polls.