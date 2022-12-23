Jimoh Ibrahim sends N100,000 to each of the 66 wards for Xmas Celebration…

….says Electoral Act limit spending

Wishes APC faithful Merry Christmas and happy new year

International business mogul and Founder, University of Fortune, Igbotako, Dr Jimoh Ibrahim, CFR, has congratulated Christians all over Nigeria over the 2022 Christmas celebration. Dr Ibrahim, in a special congratulatory statement he personally signed, which was made available to the press, noted that for Christians, the season of Christmas brings a refreshing memory of the love of Christ for man and the need for Christians to spread love across not only at the yuletide season but beyond as the love we have for one another reduces evil and violence in our world.



Ibrahim who noted that the Christmas festivity provides another soul searching opportunity for Nigerians to see how we can join hands in love to stem the tide of hatred and other vices that had gripped the nation in the time past, cautioned against wasteful revelry both during and after Christmas.

It will be recalled that the billionaire business mogul and holders of two distinguished National honors, a strong APC stakeholder and financier of Ondo State All Progressives Congress, Dr Jimoh Folorunsho Ibrahim, CFR, OFR, won the ticket of APC at the party’s primary earlier in the year to flag the party’s flag as Ondo South Senatorial Candidate in the February 2023 General elections and over the months , he had rolled out a world class political strategy tagged ” Aseyori ” which concepts he had taken round all the 66 wards making up Ondo South; a strategy that has been well received by constituents of the Southern Senatorial District.

Dr Ibrahim in his bid to support members of the All Progressives Congress, APC across the 66 wards of Ondo South Senatorial District at Christmas has sent a hundred thousand naira patronage to the wards, saying that party faithful at the wards are the backbone of APC in the district and deserve to be appreciated for their loyalty to the party and support for his senatorial ambition, which has received wide acclaim across the 66 wards.

Ibrahim assured the APC faithful that there will be many more merriments in days ahead, noting that the members of the party in Ondo South must continue to work for one common goal which is ensuring the victory of APC in Ondo South.

Dr Jimoh Ibrahim has however noted that the electoral act will limit spending and will discourage monetization of the electoral process, giving the electorate ample opportunity to vote the leader of their choice without coloration or influence.

Dr Ibrahim while praying God to allow Nigerians witness many more yuletide season in peace and prosperity called on the good people of Ondo South Senatorial Districts across the 66 wards from the swathe of Ile Oluji/Oke-Igbo down to the deep coastal hinterlands of Ilaje/Ese-Odo to keep faith with the ruling All Progressives Congress , APC as the country goes to another engaging rounds of General elections come February and March, 2023, which he said is less than 70 days.

Ibrahim noted that the people of Ondo South stands a lot to benefit by continuing to side with the mainstream party at the center even as he expressed an unalloyed optimism in the victory of the All Progressives Congress Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. He said APC cannot win the center and our people will now go with the opposition, stressing that the district’s lot is better as they continue to keep faith with APC.

Jimoh Ibrahim noted thus, ” in the presidential election, the candidate whose chances is brightest to lead Nigerian to the promise land is our own Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. And by God’s grace, he will win and improve the nation as promised in his superb blue print. How about us in Ondo South? God forbid that we side against the tide of the time.

” No doubt, we are too exposed in Ondo South and we know where our lot is better improved. I have taken my time to understudy our major plank of challenges in Ondo South Senatorial District and I have taken it upon myself as a bona-fide Ondo South person to right all these wrongs of several decades that have kept the district down even when our resources over the years have added to the Gross Domestic Growth of Nigeria.

” I am offering myself to represent the good people of Ondo South in the Senate of The Federal Republic because we cannot afford not to send our best hand to the melting pot of where legislative decisions on National growth and development are taken.

” I have promised in different fora on my honor that at the Senate I shall leverage on all the necessary contacts to instigate a pronouncement of a state of emergency on the electricity debacle that had kept South out of the National grid for more than two decades. Don’t let us be deceived by pecuniary politics, our light out challenge in Ondo South is a mega project that requires the legislative cum collaborative effort of both the Senate and the Executive arm of government. Anybody who says otherwise either knows the truth and is not saying it or is ignorant of the challenges on ground.

” We need the right people with the required intellectual energy and and absolute knowledge and courage of their conviction to speed up the socio economic development that have eluded us in Ondo South and for this reason, I present my self to represent you at the Senate,” Dr Jimoh Ibrahim enthused.

“May the new year bring us peace, joy and the succour we need as a nation, ” Ibrahim added.