Jimoh Ibrahim Sails To Ilaje Island Communities on ward tour

….gets unique presentation of Ilaje huge fish

Visits four major Ugbo and Mahin Wards

In continuation of his ward-to-ward familiarization tour, the candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) for Ondo South in the forthcoming general elections, Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim, CFR on Saturday sailed to some communities on the coastal waters of Ilaje in Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State.

A number of the communities were about two hours sail from the mainland.

Against all odds, the billionaire business mogul visited some of the wards in the riverine communities assuring the residents of responsive and responsible representation if elected senator in the 2023 general elections.

He emphasized that the familiarization ward-to-ward tour was targeted at providing an opportunity for him to interface with all residents one on one ahead of his electioneering campaign.

Ibrahim said: “I want to commend you for your determination to hold your destiny in your hand by deciding who should be your political representatives in 2023 general elections.

“I can see and feel your challenges here and I want to assure you that I shall embark on legislative intervention for the Federal Government to make life comfortable for you here.

“I will personally approach our president then, God willing, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to fashion out a special intervention programme for our riverine communities.”

In his address, Olusola Oke charged the people to vote for all APC candidates in the general elections from the president to the state House of Assembly.

Among the communities visited are Ugbo Ward 2, Erona ward 1, Mahin ward 2 and 1 all in Ilaje Local Government Area.

Several chieftains of APC accompanied him on the ward-to-ward tour to the communities.

Among them are Barrister Olusola Oke SAN, APC House of Reps candidate for Ilaje/ Ese – Odo, Hon Donard Ojogo, Fayemi Olawunmi Hannah, Hon Abayomi Babatunde Akinruntan, Hon Aladetan Oyebo.

A major highlight of the visit was the presentation of huge Ilaje fish to Dr Jimoh Ibrahim by the people of Ilaje.