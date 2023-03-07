Jimoh Ibrahim Receives Certificate of Return

… Appreciates Ondo South People

Senator- elect for Ondo South senatorial district, Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim, CFR has received his Certificate of Return from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) at the International Conference Centre, Abuja on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.

He was among the 98 senators-elect presented certificate of return on Tuesday.

The billionaire business mogul and candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) was presented the certificate by the INEC National Commissioner, Prof Kunle Ajayi.

Ibrahim defeated the former deputy governor and governorship candidate of Zenith Labour Party in last governorship election in Ondo State, Agboola Ajayi in the just concluded National Assembly election.

Agboola Ajayi was the senatorial candidate of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the election, having defeated the incumbent Senator Nicholas Tofowomo at the party’s primary.

Ibrahim won in all the six local government areas in Ondo South senatorial district to emerge winner of the election on February 25, 2023.

He polled 110,665 votes to defeat his main rival, Agboola Ajayi of PDP who scored 65, 784 votes.

Receiving the certificate of return, the senator-elect appreciated the people of Ondo South for the confidence reposed in him by giving him their mandate to represent them at the Senate.

He assured them of responsible and responsive representation, adding that all his electioneering promises would be fulfilled earnestly.

Ibrahim has been receiving congratulatory messages from the Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, traditional rulers, elder statesman and stakeholders from the district since his emergence as the winner of the poll.