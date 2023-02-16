Home NewsCommunity News Jimoh Ibrahim Received With Loud Ovation In Igbokoda
Jimoh Ibrahim Received With Loud Ovation In Igbokoda

…Promises Thank-You Gift After Poll

 

It was pomp and celebration when All Progressives Congress’ candidate for Ondo South in the February 25, 2023 general elections arrived Mahin Ward 3, Igbokoda with Aseyori packages.

The natives trooped out in large crowd singing and displaying cultural dancing steps in honour of the senatorial candidate who have been touring the 66 wards in the district distributing the Aseyori palliatives to the people.

The billionaire business mogul was praised by the people, including the downtrodden, for his care for the people and knowing where the shoe pinches.

In spite of the large number of people who stormed the venue of the event, Ibrahim ensured they all got the Aseyori packages.

One of the beneficiaries, a 36-year-old Ikuemola, disclosed that what Ibrahim was doing for them was unprecedented.

He described him as an uncommon politician who took time to know the challenges of the people in each community in the senatorial district.

According to him, “There’s something unique about Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim is that he’s patient enough to tour round all the 66 wards in our senatorial district to find out what the challenges of each community is.

“He has assured us that he would through legislative intervention get our challenges resolved urgently.”

Meanwhile, Dr. Ibrahim promised the people of Igbokoda and other 65 wards in the district of a Thank-You package immediately after the elections.

The people, therefore, promised the APC candidate of their votes on Saturday next week.

They promised to vote for APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and other candidates of the party in the district.

