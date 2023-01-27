Jimoh Ibrahim Puts Smile On Faces Of APC Faithful

..Distributes Aseyori Package At Aiyesan, Araromi Obu, Agoalaye and Oniparaga

The people of Odigbo Local government area, specifically the wards in Aiyesan, Araromi Obu, Agoalaiye and Oniparaga beamed with smiles of fulfillment as they thronged out to meet the All Progressives Congress, APC Senatorial Candidate of Ondo South, Dr Jimoh Ibrahim in their area during the distribution of Aseyori packs to party faithful.

It will be recalled that the Araba of Ikaleland has commenced the second phase of his campaign tour majorly hinged on the distribution of the Aseyori packs which the Araba of Ikaleland has promised the 66 wards making up Ondo South Senatorial district.

Each of the 4 wards visited had a mammoth crowd of APC faithful, party loyalists and sympathisers who have come to benefit from the largesse of Jimoh Ibrahim Aseyori Strategy.

While addressing APC members, Dr. Ibrahim told them not to despair as the succor they have always yearned for is here. He said the chances for people to be misinformed is strong but they should keep faith with the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, which he said, is the party that is poised to lift the people out of poverty.

The Araba of Ikaleland reiterated the fact that his first major assignment at the Senate is to roll out Legislation that will recognize the urgent need to connect Ondo South to the national grid, stressing that that will be done in no time as soon as he gets to the Senate.

” I thank you for coming out in your huge number. I am impressed with the mammoth crowd in your area. I have come to you once again to tell you in all sincerity that my desire to go to the Senate is hinged on pushing purposefully for the progress of our district and in doing this we need a cerebral Senator and a man of links who can leverage powerfully to enhance growth of Ondo South Senatorial district, ” Dr Jimoh Ibrahim said.

He added that the Aseyori packs being distributed is a way of reaching out by the Jimoh Ibrahim Senatorial Campaign Council to all the wards in Ondo South and this donation, he promised, will be a continuous process.