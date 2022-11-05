Jimoh Ibrahim promises participatory Democracy at the 10th Senate

.…thanks Ile – Oluji/ Okeigbo LG for their Loyalty to APC

The All Progressives Congress, APC Senatorial Candidate for Ondo South and billionaire business mogul, Dr Jimoh Ibrahim, CFR, has assured the people of Ondo South Senatorial District that he will bring about participatory democracy when he goes to represent the Ondo South at the 10th Senate.

The founder of The University of Fortune, Igbotako in Ondo South gave this revelation at Ile-Oluji during the continuation of his grassroots tour of Ile- Oluji, a hinterland campaign visit to the communities in Ondo South which the Jimoh Ibrahim Campaign train started yesterday, Thursday, the 3rd November.

Dr Ibrahim, a strong backer of Ondo State APC, who recorded a landslide victory at the APC primary, expressed delight at the mammoth crowd that thronged the venue of the ” Meet your Senatorial Candidate campaign at Ile -Oluji “.

It will be recalled that the Jimoh Ibrahim Senatorial campaign team yesterday visited wards 1,2,3and 4 Ile – Oluji and rounded the campaign off today at Wards 5 and 6 Ile – Oluji.

The international Tax expert and globally reckoned investor thanked the people of Ile – Oluji, whom he described as ever formidable friends of the Jimoh Ibrahim brand.

” You were time conscious and very prompt. It takes people who believe in you to be this prompt. I am delighted by your promptness and I so much appreciate your steadfastness and support for me.

” Your support for me did not just start today. We have a history of mutual confidence in each other and you reflected the trust you reposed in my candidacy during the primary as your votes for me was not just huge but overwhelming.

” Let me assure you that when you send me to the Senate with your votes come 2023 General elections, I will stimulate the process of participatory Democracy through which all of you will be strongly carried along in the process of Law making.

” I have already made it clear to you that the challenges facing the Southern Senatorial district is my concern and I am impelled by a strong political willpower to ensure these teething challenges are resolved through the instrument of parliamentary legislation.

” This solemn promise I make to you as a gentleman whose words are his bounds,” Dr Jimoh Ibrahim enthused.

The Carnival like event had at both Wards 4 and 5 Ile – Oluji featured Band Boys who provided musical interludes to entertain the guests.

The Chairman of Ward 5, Mr Adesoji Jacob assured the Araba of Ikaleland, Dr Jimoh Ibrahim that the people of Ile-Oluji, who have never disappointed him, will not shake or tinker with their Loyalty both for Dr Ibrahim and APC.

Adesoji Jacob noted to the horde of attendees at the campaign that the votes that will come for Dr Jimoh Ibrahim will be a shellacking that will trounce the opposition.

In his own remark, APC Chairman, Ward 6, Hon Nofiu Musa congratulated The APC candidate for Ondo South Senatorial District, whom he described as the Winner in waiting.

Nofiu Musa stated that APC is waxing stronger across the wards at Ile – Oluji and there is no way the opposition can make an in road into Ile – Oluji, which he said is an APC strong old.

Musa expressed confidence in the assured victory of Dr Ibrahim, stressing that the APC in Ile Oluji will embark on house to house campaign to drive the Jimoh Ibrahim campaign brand deep down in the grassroots.