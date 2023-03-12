Home NewsCommunity News Jimoh Ibrahim Presents Certificate of Return To Olugbo
Community News

Jimoh Ibrahim Presents Certificate of Return To Olugbo

by ondoevents
by ondoevents

Dr, Jimoh Ibrahim, CFR, the newly elected Senator to represent Ondo South Senatorial District at the 10th National Assembly, presentated his Certificate of Return to foremost traditional ruler in the state, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Frederick Enitiolorunda Obateru Akinruntan, the Olugbo of Ugbo Kingdom, at the Akure Airport on Sunday.

It would be recalled that Ibrahim was among the 98 Senators-elect who received their Certificate of Return from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on March 7, at the International Conference Centre, Abuja.

