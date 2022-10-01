Home NewsCommunity News Jimoh Ibrahim, Oke Join Ahaba of Ajagba As He Unveils Crown Statue
Jimoh Ibrahim, Oke Join Ahaba of Ajagba As He Unveils Crown Statue

... Ibrahim Assures Decentralization Of University of Fortune

Ajagba the city of Ahaba  in Irele Local Government area of Ondo South witnessed high profile guests today 1st October, 2022 as the monarch of the town, Oba Thomas Oluwole Adesasyo unveiled what was termed ‘ Monument of First Ikale Crown’ mounted in the center of the town.

Among the guests at the unveiling ceremony were the Araba, and billionaire business mogul, who doubles as the APC Senatorial Candidate for Ondo South Senatorial District Dr Jimoh Ibrahim; staunch APC stakeholder, Chief Olusola Oke, SAN, Dr. Ayodele, The Orunja of Odigbo kingdom , Oba Rufus Akinrinmade, and a host of others.

In his welcome address the host monarch and celebrant, Ahaba of Ajagba, Oba Oluwole Adesasyo noted that he is grateful to God who remembered his throne for promotion to the league of first class Ondo State Obas, stressing that long time after he was crowned l, he remained in Grade C and it took him years before the much desired elevation came his way.

Oba Adesayo  said he can’t thank Gov Oluwarotimi Akeredolu enough for allowing God to use him for Ajagba kingdom. He said Akeredolu will not be forgotten by the good people of Ajagba for this historical good turn he did the kingdom.

Oba Adesayo also said Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim played a key role , showering prayers of the throne on him for the actualisation of his Senatorial ambition. He said the Igbotako born billionaire is a fighter of good cause, who is endowed for victory.

Dr Jimoh Ibrahim who was the Chairman of the event congratulated the Ahaba of Ajagba, noting that Gov Akeredolu from Owo right the wrongs of more than ten years for Oba Adesayo, stressing that when it is time for redemption, God always raise a divine helper.

Ibrahim assured the people of Ajagba that his Senatorial ambition is to improve their lot, promising empowerment for both the women folk and the youths.

On the decentralization of the University of Fortune, Igbotako, the pet project of Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim, he said faculties will be taken to different parts of Ondo South and definitely, a faculty will be situated at Irele or Ajagba, noting that Ahaba has expressed interest to play host to one of the faculties of the university.

The monumental crown was unveiled by Oba Adesayo, Jimoh Ibrahim and other guests,

Another major highlight of the event was the presentation of The White Paper to His Royal Highness , Oba Thomas Oluwole Adesasyo, the Ahaba of Ajagba , on his recent elevation to Grade A Ondo State monarch

 

