Jimoh Ibrahim meets Ore Hausa community

Gets Seriki Hausa’s endorsement

The Ondo South standard flag bearer of All Progressives , Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim today, February 23rd, visited the Hausa community in Ore, the industrial hub of Ondo South .

Dr. Ibrahim, the Araba of Ikaleland and Founder of the University of Fortune ,Igbotako was accompanied on the visit by his horde of entourage , political associates and party supporters.

The Araba of Ikaleland in his address during his visit to the Palace of Seriki Hausa of Ore, Alhaji Abidulahi Bagobiri noted that Nigeria is one indivisible entity and regardless of where we are from as Nigerians, the most important thing is for us to seek peace and live in peace with our neighbors, stressing that Ore has become home to all Nigerians of different extractions and the major reason Ore has grown is because it has continued to be receptive to different folks across Nigeria who have come to settle and do business on the area, thanking the Hausa community for maintaining the peace with their host.

Dr. Ibrahim said he has come to seek the endorsement of The Seriki Hausa of Ore as well as the vote support of the Hausa community whom he said would factor in his aggressive development agenda for Ondo South.

In his appreciation to Dr Ibrahim, The Serike Hausa, Alhaji Abidulahi Bagobiri noted that Dr. Ibrahim’s reputation goes before him wherever he goes and his philanthropy is second to none.

He said Ibrahim is a detribalised Nigerian , hence his salutary reach out to them even as he saluted him for having gone to visit their Igbo brothers and business neighbors in Ore.

Alhaji Bagobiri assured Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim of his support and the massive votes of the Hausa community in Ore, congratulating him ahead for the resounding victory he will record on Saturday.