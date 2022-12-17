Jimoh Ibrahim Meets Okitipupa LG Transport Union Workers…

Unveils campaign stickers, solicits union’s support

Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim has reached out to members of the Transport union in Okitipupa to canvas their support ahead of the 2023 General elections.

Jimoh Ibrahim is seeking to represent the Senate from Ondo South Senatorial district as the candidate of All Progressives Congress.

The Jimoh Ibrahim campaign team was warmly received by the union members who attended the meeting massively at the NURTW hall within the precinct of the union’s park,New Garage, Okitipupa.

While unveiling his political stickers, Dr Ibrahim said the Transport workers union are the bedrock of the nation’s economy, therefore they deserved attention and relevance just like the other core professionals within the labour force in Nigeria.

He said he is going to provide a special grant to the Transport union in the park, assuring that he is going to sustain the loan for the drivers for a stretch of ten years in a way that will make it possible for every member of the union to benefit as the loan grant will go round all the union members, promising that the fund assistance is going to be on the basis of a soft loan .

‘ I want to assure you that your union is in my good books because you are the ones helping us to drive the economy.

” Your business will thrive under my Senatorial watch as I have already prioritized your demand here in my Senatorial District and I shall ensure that I foot on my own honor soft loan that will cut across every member of your union.

” The stickers will be pasted on your commercial vehicles all through the rest of the year until February 24th, 2023.

” The stickers in Okitipupa is much different because this is our Local Government, therefore the posters for our Local government has both my picture and that of our overall Principal in APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, our Presidential flag bearer.

“lol I need to reiterate here that our chances of developing this nation is more enhanced with the Tinubu Presidency and as your Senator come 2023, my solemn promise to you is that I shall ensure all the necessary legislative processes are followed to a logical conclusion to restore electricity to Ondo South while in the Senate. I make this solemn promise not as a politician but as a Nigerian of Okitipupa extraction who feels the pains of my people and who bears the embarrassing fact that for 2 decades now an entire Senatorial District, which contributes immensely to the GDP of Nigeria has been cut off the National grid. Except we deceive ourselves not even a single individual in any capacity can promise on his own volition to return our light except it goes through the whole gamut of a valid legislative process at the Senate that will draw attention to the need for the declaration of a state of emergency in the district in a way that will attract the attention and nod of the Executive arm of government,” Dr Jimoh Ibrahim stated.

The drivers in their hundreds accepted the offer to paste Jimoh Ibrahim posters on their vehicles and promised to work for the realization of his senatorial ambition in the February 2023 general elections.