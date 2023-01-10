Jimoh Ibrahim meets Okitipupa, Irele royal fathers, gets monarchs’ backing over Senatorial ambition

The Ondo South Senatorial Candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Dr Jimoh Ibrahim, CFR and Araba of Ikaleland has gotten the support of Ikale royal fathers of Okitipupa and Irele extraction in his bid to run for the Senate.

Dr Ibrahim who paid a courtesy visit to the Palace of the Jegun of Idepe, Okitipupa was welcomed by monarchs from Okitipupa Division among whom were His Royal Majesty, Oba Michael Obatuga Adetoye, Jegun of Idepe Okitipupa, the host monarch; Rebuja of Osooro Kingdom, His Royal Majesty, Oba Gbadebo Bajowa, Majuwa of Moribodo kingdom, Ilutitun, Oba Earnest Idepefo; Obagberunme of Igbodigo, Oba John Ebun Ayeku, Halu of Aye, Oba Williams Akinmusayo, and Oniju of Iju Odo, Oba Festus Olumoyegun.

The monarchs unanimously agreed that Araba is a brand that is not just good enough but the best hand that can represent the interest of Ondo South in the Senate, noting that they will support his bid with prayers from their traditional stools.

Speaking on behalf of the monarchs, the host traditional ruler, Oba Michael Obatuga Adetoye said Araba of Ikale is whom Ikales describe as “one child like a thousand who can represent an entire community,” noting that Ibrahim will not just represent an entire community but a whole Senatorial District and their prayers as custodians of tradition will ensure the success of his senatorial ambition.

While thanking the monarchs, Dr Jimoh Ibrahim said it’s a good and exciting thing when a Prophet has honour in his town.

Ibrahim enthused that his fathers have shown him royal support and this alone is the confidence he has that his victory come February 25, 2023 is certain.

He said the visit to the Palace of Jegun was to confer with the royal fathers and officially inform them of his readiness to vie for the Senate ticket to represent the good people of Ondo South in The National Assembly.

Ibrahim also said he has come to present the Aseyori pack first to the royal fathers of Okitipupa division before the packs get to the 66 wards across Ondo South, adding that he reverence the prayers and counsel of the royal fathers and he has always been seeking their advice on major issues, hence the visit to them.

Ibrahim said he would continue to seek their prayers and support for his senatorial ambition.

In the same vein, Royal fathers of Irele have also shown their allegiance for the Senatorial bid of Dr Jimoh Ibrahim.

Ahaba of Ajagba, His Royal Majesty Oba Oluwole Adesayo, leading Irele monarchs at a meeting held at the local government secretariat said Dr Jimoh Ibrahim is their chosen bonafide Ikale son to represent the District in The Senate.