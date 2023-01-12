Jimoh Ibrahim meets APC Chairmen, ward leaders in Okitipupa, Irele

The Ondo South Political Juggernaut, Southern Senatorial Candidate of All Progressives Congress and billionare business mogul, Dr Jimoh Ibrahim has held deliberations with party Chairmen of All Progressives Congress as well as Ward Chairmen of APC in Ondo South at his office within the precinct of Fortune University, Igbotako, in Okitipupa Local Government.

The APC stakeholders who attended the meeting were from Okitipupa and Irele Local Government Areas.

Ibrahim saluted the party Chairmen for sustaining their campaign for all the APC candidates from the President, down to all the Assembly members, noting that they must sustain the campaign in the coming weeks with more of door to door apprach.

” Our party has reached out in Ondo South to party faithful quite alright but we must not relent as the election proper is now in the offing.

“The Aseyori Strategy is a multi dimensional approach and the attention should be paid to selling our manifeso to the ordinary people in the streets of Ondo South who are all going to vote on February 25,” Ibrahim noted.

He said in the South West , the resolve of top party echelon even across party divide is that it is the turn of the South West to gain the rein of governance, thus we as party men must take this noble message to the hinterlands and engage in solid Voter Education among both the lettered and unlettered electorate so that they are not hoodwinked by those who are working against the Southwest agenda.