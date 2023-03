Senator-elect for Ondo South, Dr Jimoh Ibrahim, CFR on Wednesday, met with Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, CON at Government House, Alagbaka, Akure, after collecting his Certificate of Return from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) at the International Conference Centre, Abuja.

Dr Ibrahim used the opportunity to appreciate Governor Akeredolu for his support during the electioneering process.