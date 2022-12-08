Jimoh Ibrahim Launches Senatorial Campaign Phase II In Ile-Oluji/Okeigbo

…Partners with Road transport Workers

Billionaire business mogul and candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo South for 2023 general elections, Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim on Thursday launched an empowerment sticker for drivers in Ondo State.

Launching the sticker in Ile-Oluji in Ile-Oluji/Okeigbo Local Government Area of the state, Ibrahim assured the commercial drivers of his support for them in achieving their goals to make live comfortable for them.

No fewer than 1000 commercial drivers benefited from the empowerment programme launched by the billionaire business mogul.

Addressing the large crowd of commercial drivers, who converged on the town early in the morning for the programme, the APC senatorial candidate said the launching of the sticker is the Phase II of his empowerment programmes for the people of Ondo South senatorial district.

He explained that a number of the drivers could not meet up with the family demands, particularly in funding the academic programmes of their children, the APC candidate, who’s gaining more popularity in the district than other candidates, promised to continue to assist the drivers in their strive to provide a good living environment for their families.

According to Ibrahim, “I launched this sticker as a special empowerment programme for commercial drivers in Ondo South senatorial district.

“It is evident that quite a number of commercial drivers find it difficult to meet up with their family demands.

“Their children also seek admission into higher institutions of learning and they have to pay their fees. But what they make from their transport business cannot cover these responsibilities, hence our decision to design this sticker programme to assist them.

“Their children must not lag behind their mates, particularly due to financial challenges of their parents.

“I will like to reiterate this, I will give you quality and people-oriented representation at the Senate if you elect me in 2023 general elections.

“I will explore all available legislative interventions to better the lives of the people of Ondo South, our state and Nigeria at large.”

Jacob Adebo, the Park Management Officer in the state, who was the immediate past chairman of National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), assured Ibrahim at the event that commercial drivers in the state would continue to support Ibrahim and the APC-led government in the state.

Idajo said:”Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim, we appreciate you because you have always been a good leader who takes care of the downtrodden in our state.

“You’re not just doing this because of the forthcoming general elections, but you have always considered the poor in your programmes.

” We believe that you will represent us perfectly well in Ondo South and the state in general because of your wealth of knowledge and exposure as well as successes you’ve recorded in the business world.

“We commercial drivers in the entire Ondo State today declare our unflinching support for you and we shall vote for you and other APC candidate in the 2023 general elections.”