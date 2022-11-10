Jimoh Ibrahim Lauds Akeredolu Over Ore Overhead Bridge

…Completes Ward Tour Of Odigbo LG.

Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim CFR, Senatorial Candidate, All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo South for the 2023 general elections, has commended Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu for constructing the overhead bridge at Ore, Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State, saying it has ended incessant carnage at Ore/Okitipupa Junction.

The billionaire business mogul noted that the heavy traffic jams along Ore/Benin Expressway at Ore axis has fizzled out as a result of the flyover constructed by the Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu-led administration.

He gave the commendation during his visit to the last two wards in the local government, the Odigbo ward and Ore ward as he rounded off his visit to all the wards in the local government.

Ibrahim, who is on familiarization tour of all the 66 wards in Ondo Southern senatorial district ahead of his electioneering campaign, observed that the flyover has reduced the time and money spent by traders in conveying their goods across the axis.

He described the overhead bridge tagged “Redemption Bridge” as a relief to those who transact businesses at the Omotoso Industrial Park as their trucks enjoy free flow of traffic in the axis.

Ibrahim commended the Governor on making the industrial park a reality and attracting foreign investors and industries to the park which has to a great extent mopped up the labour market in the state.

Dr Ibrahim said, “I must commend Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu on the construction of this flyover because it has brought to an end the series of ghastly accidents that usually occurred here in Ore/Okitipupa junction .

Many lives had been lost here, but we thank Arakunrin for the Redemption Bridge, which in Ondo South advertised the caring heart concern of the state governor for Ondo Citizens.

According to Ibrahim, “I must commend Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu on the construction of this flyover because it has brought to an end the series of ghastly accidents that usually occurred here in Ore/Okitipupa junction here.

“Many lives had been lost here, but we thank Arakunrin for in his wisdom constructed the overhead bridge which put a stop to unforetold loss of lives at the junction.

” The bridge has reduced the time people use on the road as well as cost of conveying the goods from one place to another as there are no gridlock here like before.

“The governor has really done us a great service by putting in place the Industrial Park here.

” He didn’t stop at that, he attracted investors who had installed their factories within the park.

“There is no point pretending that Arakunrin had drawn a lot of people from the labour market as the industries had employed thousands of youths, men and women from the state.

This feat by the Talk and Do Governor is highly commendable.”

Ibrahim equally assured the people that life would be made more better for the people if elected the senator in 2023.

He would on Monday move to Irele Local Government Area in continuation of the ward to ward familiarization visit.