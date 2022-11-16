Jimoh Ibrahim Kicks Off Okitipupa LG Wards tour

..As Mammoth Crowd Welcomes Him With Excitement.

Dr Jimoh Ibrahim, senatorial candidate of All Progressives Congress, APC, Ondo South, a globally renowned business mogul and founder University of Fortune, Igbotako has taken his ward tour to Okitipupa Local Government, visiting Ayeka/Igbodigo/Igodan/Okunmo wards, Erinje ward 2. Ode Aye ward1,Ode Aye ward 2, Okitipupa wards 1 and 2.

Dr Jimoh Ibrahim received warm reception from the crowd in each of the wards as the party faithful were green with excitement seeing the political gladiator and billionare business mogul in their midst to solicit their support ahead of the 2023 polls.

At Okitipupa Ward 1, Dr Jimoh Ibrahim had in his company, Prince Jimi Odimayo, House Reps candidate of APC, Irele/Okitipupa federal constituency, Chris Ayebusuwa, House of Assembly candidate for Okitipupa Constituency 2 and Hon Gbegudu, 2nd term Assembly Hopeful, Okitipupa Constituency 1.

Addressing the crowd of APC faithful, Dr Ibrahim said he was grateful that he said he would be coming to visit them at their respective wards and the people made out time to come and hear him out.

He said the visit was a familiarization tour of the 66 wards across Ondo South Senatorial district, noting that while people are saying the visit was a novel idea, he was of the opinion that the people must know and relate freely with whoever they shall be sending as their Candidate to the National Assembly.

Ibrahim reassured the people of Ondo South of his commitment to ending the major challenge in Ondo South which is the electricity challenge, which he described as an unfortunately hopeless conundrum.

He reiterated his resolve to end this challenge through a grand legislative process that will have the unflinching backing of the National Assembly, the Federal Executive Council, FEC, and the Presidency, assuring that he will leverage on his links to get the support of fellow Senators on the bill to declare a state of emergency on the electricity challenge in Ondo South Senatorial District.

On the Aseyori Strategy initiative of Dr Jimoh Ibrahim, the APC Chieftain stressed that hoarding the Aseyori card by any ward leader is a disservice to the initiative, adding that the cards portend huge benefits that should go round members across the wards. He said those who have the cards will have access to lorry loads of logistic supports from the Jimoh Ibrahim campaign organization and the benefits will continue all through his tenure at the Senate.

He appealed to ward leaders not to work at cross purposes with the Ibrahim campaign by hoarding the cards, explaining that the cards are meant to be released to people who show interest to be identified with the desired and briefly awaited Jimoh Ibrahim victory at the February 2023 Senatorial poll in Ondo South.

“Nobody should hoard the Aseyori card. You Can’t have a good program and hide it in your closet. Good plans are not meant for the benefit of one person or one group of people. It is a collective good gesture that should go round all party faithful, so we urge that the Aseyori card should be allowed to go round every member of the party across the wards.

“I won’t be in the Senate and watch Ondo South continuing to wallow in darkness. That is over my deadbody. I have said it in different fora, reconnecting the South to the National grid is a mega project and it goes beyond piecemeal offers. As your Senator when your votes ensure that in February, my mandate is to stand up at the Senate and move a motion to recognize the hopeless conditions of Ondo South which had been cut off the national grid for donkey years. So, I need your support, I need your vote and I need you to repose confidence in my ability and capacity to make this major challenge go away through the well processed parliamentary move of drawing both legislative and executive attention to it “Dr Ibrahim submitted.

While addressing the ward audience, Dr Deji Oyedele described the Aseyori Strategy of Dr Jimoh Ibrahim as a genuine development prone agenda which he said he had understudy and commended. He added that the crowd have been huge and their response has been assuringly supportive of Jimoh Ibrahim ‘s noble Senatorial ambition.

The ward to ward familiarisation in Okitipupa Local Government will continue tomorrow, Thursday, as the campaign train Sall visit Ikoya/Oloto ward, Ilutitun wards 1,2 and 3, Iju Odo/Iju Oke ward and both wards 1 and 2 Igbotako.