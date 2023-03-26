Jimoh Ibrahim Jets Out To London, Dubai, US For Holiday

….Warns APC not to take Agboola Ajayi For Granted in Future Elections

Senator-elect, Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim, CFR has warned his party, All Progressives Congress (APC) not to take for granted the former deputy governor of the state, Agboola Ajayi in any electoral exercise in the state.

The billionaire business mogul handed down the warning on Sunday in Lagos in a statement he personally signed and made available to Newsmen, while jetting out of the country to United Kingdom (UK).

He noted that Agboola Ajayi, who was the Governorship candidate of Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) in the last governorship election in the state and candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo Senatorial District in the last general elections, should be watched by APC leadership in its calculation in future elections in the state.

The senator-elect for Ondo South Senatorial district, Dr Jimoh Ibrahim, CFR, has embarked on tour to UK, Dubai and US.

The statement reads in parts: “I want to draw the attention of our leaders in APC to the political strength of the former deputy governor, Hon. Agboola Ajayi,who was my opponent in the just concluded General elections.

“Our leaders must not underrate Agboola Ajayi because, I must confess, he has great influence in Ondo South and in some local governments in our state.

“Our intense campaign and contents of our manifesto gave us an edge over him at the elections and the people voted for us and our presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“So, in future elections, I would like to implore our leaders not to treat with levity the influence of the PDP chieftain.”

Meanwhile, Jimoh Ibrahim travelled out of the country to London to rest after the electoral exercise.

He’s also billed to travel to Dubai and USA during the short vacation.

The statement disclosed that the senator-elect will attend the convocation ceremony of Buckingham University, UK, where he bagged PhD in Modern War Studies.

“Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim would at the end of this month attend the graduation ceremony of University of Buckingham, UK, having completed his PhD programme on Modern War Studies

“He’s billed to return to Nigeria before the inauguration of the new Senate on June 11, 2023,” the statement reads.