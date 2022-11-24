Jimoh Ibrahim Interfaces With Igbobini, Apoi Wards 

All Progressives Congress’ candidates for Ondo South senatorial district, Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim on Thursday interfaced with residents of Igbobini, Apoi Wards 4 and 5 in Ese-Odo Local Government Area of the state in continuation of his familiarization tour of all the 66 wards in the district.

The billionaire business mogul had embarked on the ward-to-ward familiarization tour to interface with the people in each of the wards in the six local governments areas in the district with a view to having first knowledge of their challenges.

Dr. Ibrahim noted that the tour was necessary because the challenges of the 66 wards differ and needed to be armed with them to the Senate for him to fashion out solutions to them through legislative intervention.

He disclosed that the tour availed him the opportunity of having first hand information about the challenges of the people from one community to the other.

According to him, he would prioritise the challenges and ensure they are given speedy attention by the Federal Government through legislative intervention.

Dr. Ibrahim said: “Today, as I visit you at Igbobini, Apoi as part of my tour of all the 66 wards in our district, Ondo South Senatorial District, I want to tell you that I am happy I took this step.

“I have gone round and have seen and heard about several problems you are facing in your individual communities.

“You will remember, I started from Ile-Oluji to this place, Igbobini, Apoi wards 4 and 5 in Ese-Odo local government.

“I am now armed with your various challenges which differ from one community to another.

“It is clear to everyone that ecological problems abound in Ese-Odo Local Government and Ilaje Local Government.

“Your means of livelihood have been destroyed by oil exploration activities and all these need to be attended to urgently.

“We also have the general problem which is power(electricity). Most communities are outright disconnected from the power line.

“Having known all these challenges, it would give me the opportunity of setting my agenda in order of urgency.

“I will speak with my colleagues at the Senate to push my demands through to make the Federal Government perform its duty in our communities.”