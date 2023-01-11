Jimoh Ibrahim Inaugurates Football Tournament in Ondo South

…..Appoints Ese-Odo LG Chairperson as Chairman

In his bid to stimulate youths interest in sports development, the Igbotako born billionaire business mogul and Ondo South Senatorial Candidate of The ruling All Progressives Congress, Dr Jimoh Ibrahim, CFR, has inaugurated a football tourney in Ondo South Senatorial District to be played among the six Local Government councils of the district.

Dr. Ibrahim, while inaugurating the tournament officially today, 11th January, 2023 noted that the sporting event will commence on January 20th all through February 20th, 2023, maintaining that the one month long football tourney will further gear the youths towards exhibiting their natural soccer talents and invariably, a good number of them with quite fantastic showing could get enlisted in state and national football sides while saying that prominent football clubs across the country will keep tab on the event to scout for raw talents needing leverage and core professional management.

Dr Ibrahim has however named the Chairperson of Ese Odo Local Government, Mrs Sipasi Aluko as the Chairperson of the tournament, while the Pubisher of Hero Magazine, Dr Sinday Akinbiola was appointed as the secretary of the tourney with the other five Council Chair from Ondo South Senatorial District as Co – Directors of the first of its kind Jimoh Ibrahim football tournament in the district.

According to a statement credited to Dr Jimoh Ibrahim, the fixtures of the round leather tourney places Ese Odo against Odigbo on the 20th of January, Ile Oluji against Ilaje on 25th January while Okitipupa will trade tackles with Irele on 30ty January , 2023.

The statement further noted that the quarter final of the Jimoh Ibrahim football tourney is slated for February 5 with the semi finals coming up on 10th February while the soccer grand finale is billed to hold on February 20. The Government Field , Ore in Odigbo Local Government will play host to spectators across Ondo South at the final match.

Dr Jimoh Ibrahim, whose Senatorial candidacy has gathered momentum over the months with wider speculations of an overwhelming victory at the February 25th polls noted that the Senatorial District football tournament will settle age long grievances in the district and unite the youths of Ondo South .

In her remark at the inauguration, the Chairperson of the Tourney, Hon Sipasi said Dr Ibrahim cuts across as Ambassador of Peace and a pathfinder who is passionate about the all-round development of Ondo South, thanking the founder of the University of Fortune, Igbotako for the opportunity to serve as the Chairperson of the noble district football competition.