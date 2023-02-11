Jimoh Ibrahim in development partnership with Apoi land asks for an educational institution

…distributes Aseyori packs to APC faithful.

Senatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC in Ondo South and billionaire businessman, Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim CFR ,has assured the people of Igbobini in Ese-Odo Local government of economic growth and development of the community.

The international business mogul and academic per excellence, Dr Ibrahim gave this indication on Saturday, February 11, 2023, during the distribution of Aseyori packs at Igbobini in the continuation of the second phase of his tour of the 66 wards of Ondo South Senatorial district.

The Araba of Ikaleland assured the people of the town that the state governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, SAN, CON will create a local government for them as an Executive gesture to appreciate their votes and support for all candidates of the APC in the forthcoming elections.

The Founder of The University Of Fortune, Igbotako noted thus , ” I want you to know that Aketi believes in number, and numbers count at elections,

so if you come out and vote for all of us in APC, he will fulfill his promise.

“Quote me that I said so; he will also construct the much desired bridge in Igbobini.

” I am the best candidate that you can send to the Senate and you will not regret sending me because I know how to get your needs for you,” he assured.

APC leaders present at the event included Ondo State Deputy Governor, Honourable Lucky Ayedatiwa, Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Chief Akinwumi Sowore, Chief Olusola Oke, Dr. Segun Ayodele, Honourable Nimbe Tawose an others.

In thier speeches, they canvased for all the APC contestants.

Ondo State Deputy Governor, Hon Lucky Ayedatiwa while reiterating the assurances given by Dr Jimoh Ibrahim noted that Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, the Ondo State Governor is keen on looking forward to massive vote supports of the people of the area, noting that politically inclined compensation awaits all the communities that will give huge vote harvests for APC contestants



The deputy governor informed that Jimoh Ibrahim has so many programmes that will make life better for the people, urging them to troop out, to vote for him and other APC candidates.

Ayedatiwa appreciated them for previous supports to the state governor, adding that whatever their expectations are will be fulfilled in timely fashion.

“Please be patient with your governor, if he has not done what you want from him, he will still do it as he has two years to the end of his tenure ;he cannot neglect you because he is paternally from your area.

While appreciating the people of Igbobini for their supports for and cooperation with the state government, Sowore pleaded for more especially during the coming elections.

Dr Jimoh Ibrahim’s ASEYORI welfare train theirafter moved to Omen in Irele Local Government Area where beneficiaries collected their shares amid praises and prayers for Jimoh Ibrahim.