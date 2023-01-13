Jimoh Ibrahim holds interactive session with  Odigbo, Ile-Oluji/Oke-Igbo party Chairmen, ward leaders 

The Ondo South Senatorial Candidate of All Progressives Congress, APC, Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim has charged the All Progressives Congress Chairmen of Odigbo, Ile Oluji Oke-Igbo Local Government Areas as well as the ward Chairmen in the council Areas to continue to reach out to the electorate in their respective local communities, particularly in the hinterlands and consolidate on all the gains that the party has made so that APC can have a more massive outing during the February 25/March 11 General elections in the district.

Ibrahim gave the indication on Thursday while meeting the party Chairmen and ward leaders of All Progressives Congress from the Council Areas.

He said it is crystal clear that the political brand of Aseyori has moved round the 66 wards and has made a strong political showing, noting however that beyond the party, there was the need for the masses who do not belong to any political party to understand the reason why the South West is clamoring for a Southern President specifically, from the South west.

Ibrahim said the party faithful in the Southern Senatorial District of Ondo are aware of his campaign strategy, promising that he won’t disappoint the trust reposed in him.