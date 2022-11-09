Jimoh Ibrahim harps on the benefit of bitumen as alternative to crude oil…

Assures Agbabu people of legislative attention on bitumen exploitation.

Visits Ebijo ward, Oniseere ward Mile 13, Agbabu ward and Ajue ward 3 all in Odigbo LG

Bitumen has been described as the alternative source of revenue generation to the nation after crude oil.

Billionaire business mogul and the candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo South for the next general elections in the country, Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim CFR stated this on Tuesday while on visit to Agbabu in Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

He explained that the natural resource would provide huge foreign earnings for the country when its exploration begins.

The successful business mogul, there for, urged the Federal Government to make the appropriate arrangement for the exploration of the product to begin in earnest.

Addressing the people of the host community, Ibrahim assured them that when he gets to the Senate, he would push for the exploration of the product by the Federal Government for the benefit of the host community and the nation at large.

“It is a good thing for you to have this natural resource, bitumen, which has been described as second largest deposited in the world.

“This will serve as an alternative source of revenue generation for our country which is currently focusing on crude oil.

” When the bitumen is refined, the end products would be exported to foreign countries, besides the one we will consume here, to provide for our country huge foreign earnings.

“I will like to call upon the Federal Government to make necessary arrangement to begin the exploration of the bitumen for the development of the host community and the nation in general.

“When you elect me next year to be your senator, I will take the appropriate step to ensure the exploration of the bitumen starts in earnest.

” It will provide jobs for our youths and opportunity to develop Agbabu and other communities in our state and the country at large.”

The APC candidate, in continuation of his visit to all the 66 wards in the district, was at Ebijo ward , Oniseere ward Mile 13, Agbabu ward and Ajue ward 3 all in Odigbo Local Government Area of the state.

The Chairman of Ajue ward 3, Hon. Abidulai Tijani commended Ibrahim for fulfilling his promise to visit all the 66 wards in the Southern senatorial district, saying the move has tremendously changed the perspective of the people from seeing all politicians as promise breakers.

He described Ibrahim as a promise keeper, assuring him that the people of Odigbo Local Government Area would vote for him and all candidates of APC in the general elections next year.

“Your decision to move round all the 66 wards in Ondo South has changed the people’s perception that all politicians are liars.