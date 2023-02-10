Jimoh Ibrahim gets rousing welcome as Aseyori train storms Kiribo town

The people of Kiribo in Ese-Odo Local Government Area of Ondo State today, February 10th, 2023 thronged out in excitement to welcome Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim, CFR, billionaire business mogul and All Progressives Congress, APC Senatorial Candidate for Ondo South to Kiribo community.

It will be recalled that the Araba of Ikaleland has been visiting the wards making up Ondo South Senatorial district on the second phase of his tour to the 66 wards of Ondo South.

The Aseyori strategist and convener of the Aseyori brand who led his campaign team to Kiribo personally supervised the distribution of the Aseyori welfare packs to All Progressives Congress and residents of Kiribo township who came out in large number to receive Dr Jimoh Ibrahim and at the town.

Among the items in the packs distributed are foodstuffs and quality Ankara wax.

Beaming with smiles that showed their appreciation, the party faithful in Kiribo thanked Dr Jimoh Ibrahim profusely for the welfare support package while reassuring him of their massive votes at the February 25th election.

While addressing them, Dr Jimoh Ibrahim noted that the good people of Ese-Odo, and particularly Kiribo are important people and his plans for development of the district will cut across all the nooks and crannies of the coastal communities of Ese-Odo.

” We have come here today to bring the good tidings of Aseyori to the good people of Kiribo in Ese Odo and the tumultuous crowd that have turned up to benefit from the Aseyori Strategy is quite encouraging.

“You will recall that I have assured in several fora that my commitment is to the development of of Ondo South Senatorial district and I am particularly concerned about how the absence of electricity over the years have caused set back to the economic development of our area.

‘ On this basis I am offering myself to represent the district in the Senate and I reiterate with much assured confidence that all the setbacks that have affected Ondo South shall be corrected,” Dr Jimoh Ibrahim enthused.

Other communities of Ese-Odo visited by Dr Jimoh Ibrahim’s Campaign train were Igbotu and Igbekebo where horde of supporters equally trailed his well attended campaign rally.