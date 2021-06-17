Billionaire business mogul and philanthropist per excellence, Barr. Jimoh Ibrahim, CFR, the Araba of Ikale Land has established once again his commitment to the growth of Ikale land and affirmed his unparalleled philanthropy today, Thursday, 17th June as he fulfilled his promise to Okitipupa Local government building committee by presenting them with a cheque of ten million naira barely 24 hours of making the pledge at the Local government secretariat during an on the sight inspection of the construction works going on in the local government secretariat.

The founder of the University of Fortune, Igbotako played host to Okitipupa Local Government Building committee led by the Secretary of the Local government, Chief Johnson Ikuejamuwa and NULGE Chairman Okitipupa, Comrade Niyi Adesokan in his office within precinct of the University of Fortune.

While presenting the committee with the ten million naira cheque, the Ondo State APC chieftain counselled the committee to be conscious of the need for quality assurance in the construction works going on in the local government secretariat.

Ibrahim noted that Okitipupa local government services both constituencies one and two so stakeholders cannot afford to close their eyes and feel unconcerned about the urgent need to return the secretariat to its pride of place. He challenged leaders of thought and Ikale stakeholders to continue to discourage the youths against arson and brigandage as the misguided conduct of the unruly youths can go a long way in turning back the clock of development in Ikale land.

In his response, the NULGE Chairman, Okitipupa Local Government council, Comrade Niyi Adesokan thanked the generous donor profusely for the handsome donation, which he described as beating his wild imagination.

Adesokan described Barr. Jimoh Ibrahim as a bonafide Ikale stakeholder that the good people of Ikale nation are proud of, stressing that the Araba of Ikale land has already etched his name in gold in Ikale land.

It will be recalled that the EndSars protest of October 2020 which was hijacked in Okitipupa local government and its environ by hoodlums led to the massive destruction of government facilities which included the secretariat of Okitipupa Local government among other important facilities touched in the town.

