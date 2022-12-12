Jimoh Ibrahim Fetes Drivers, Launches Campaign Sticker At Ore

All Progressives Congress’ candidate in Ondo South for 2023 general elections, Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim CFR on Monday launched the sticker of election campaign with commercial drivers at Ore in Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The billionaire business mogul, who had launched same campaign sticker in Ile-Oluji/Okeigbo Local Government Area last week, came up with the programme with a viewing to interfacing with commercial drivers to have a first hand information about their challenges and design how to intervene via legislative intervention when he gets to the Senate.

Welcomed by a large crowd of commercial drivers and commuter vehicle operators in Ore, the headquarters of Odigbo Local Government, Dr. Ibrahim assured the drivers that he would see to make their profession worthwhile when he arrived at the Senate.

According to the APC candidate, who has become a household name in the senatorial district through his robust manifesto, the drivers need a conducive environment to operate without any threat or intimidation from any quarters.

Ibrahim said: “I decided to come to you specially because you need special attention.

“I am aware of the series of challenges you face in the society, particularly from authorities.

“Your business should be protected through legislative provision so that you can operate without fear of threat or intimidation from Amy quarters.

” Remember that for us to achieve this, you will need to vote for me, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and other APC candidates in Ondo State. ”

The drivers, who were excited by the launching of the sticker and promises of the senatorial candidate of APC, said they were treated with unprecedented attention by the politician.

Expressing their joy over the launching of the sticker, the leader of the commercial drivers, Jacob Adebo, (a.k.a. Idajo) said no politician had ever given them so much attention since the creation of the state.

“We are happy to have you here and for even contesting to be our senator in Ondo South.

“Never has any politician given us this kind of attention since the creation of Ondo State. But you have come to visit us specially and launched your sticker.

“On behalf of all commercial drivers, the National Union of Road Transport Workers(NURTW) and others, I want to assure you that we will vote for you and APC candidates.

“You have done something no one else had ever done, so since you recognized us, we will support you. We are happy to declare our unflinching support for you in Odigbo Local Government, ” Jacob said.