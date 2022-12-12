Jimoh Ibrahim felicitates Wale Akinterinwa on his birthday

The Ondo South Senatorial Candidate of All Progressives Congress, APC, founder University of Fortune, Igbotako and billionare business mogul, Dr Jimoh Ibrahim, CFR has said birthday celebration is a special occasion which alludes to God’s faithfulness in the light of a celebrant, thus it is proper to congratulate a shining star of today, Hon.Wale Akinterinwa (Ajangamo) as he adds a year in robust good health in the land of the living.

The Cambridge trained Doctor of business in a statement he personally signed said,” I join the good people of Ondo state to wish one of the pillars of our great party, a very reliable, forthright, consistent, dependable and committed leader, the Ondo State Commissioner of Finance, Hon Wale Akinterinwa a happy birthday on this his special day.”

The flag bearer of the APC gunning for the Senate ticket, Dr Ibrahim said Hon Akinterinwa is a complete gentleman who is using his God given skill to contribute to the financial consolidation of the Sunshine state. He prayed God to continue to imbue him with good health all year round.