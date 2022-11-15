Jimoh Ibrahim Enjoys Massive Support As He Rounds Off Irele LG Wards Tour

..Promises To Fix Ondo South Power At 10th Senate

All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for Ondo South in the forthcoming general elections, Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim was welcomed by large crowd at Irele Local Government Area of Ondo State on Tuesday in continuation of his ward-to-ward tour.

The people of Irele Wards 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5 had troupped out to welcome the billionaire business mogul who was on familiarization tour to the area where he flagged off the distribution of Aseyori empowerment package.

Addressing excited residents of Irele, Ibrahim promised that he would fix the power(electricity) problem in the district when he gets to the 10th Senate.

He said: “I am here to see you and inform you that I am going to ensure you enjoy dividends of democracy.

“Today, we are going to distribute Aseyori packages to you and this is just the beginning of how we are going to make impact in your life.

” Let me state this again, when I get to the Senate, I will ensure the power (electricity) problem in Ondo South senatorial district is treated on the floor of the Senate as a mega project to restore power without delay.”

Dr Jimoh Ibrahim further assured that he would ensure dividends of democracy get to the people easily with the aid of the Aseyori cards just as he called on the people to take the initiative seriously by ensuring that they get themselves registered in their respective units.

The Executive Chairman, Irele Local Government, Hon. (Barr.) Olusegun Ajimotokin while performing the flag off of Aseyori Empowerment Package said: “Dr Jimoh Ibrahim remains primus inter pares among other candidates” just as he also urged the people to vote massively for him in the upcoming 2023 general elections.

“I solicit for more support for our party and its candidates ahead of the 2023 elections because APC has candidates with proven integrity and competence to deliver.”

The council head advised Irele Local Government people to be united peacefully during and after the electioneering season.

Equally, the Director General of the APC Campaign Committee in Irele Local Government, Hon. Shadrack Olowojuni (Shegro) who led leaders of the All Progressives Congress in Irele Local Government to the Campaign Tour beseeched the people to vote massively for Dr Jimoh Ibrahim and all APC Candidates in next year’s general elections.

Hon. Olowojuni extolled the intellectual acuity and influence of Dr Jimoh Ibrahim while assuring the people of his excellent representation if he emerges as Senator representing the good people of Ondo South from June 2023.

He said that party leaders in the local government have an important role to play in the forthcoming elections, appealing to them to go to their various wards and units to hold meetings and sell their candidates to the electorates at the grassroots.

In the same vein, the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress in Irele Local Government, Chief Z. A Omoge solicited the support of Irele Local Government people for Dr Jimoh Ibrahim as well as all APC candidates in the 2023 general elections.

Chief Omoge assured the people that Dr Jimoh Ibrahim would represent the people well at the National Assembly and bring dividends of democracy to the doorsteps of Ondo South constituents.

In attendance include the House of Representatives Candidate in Irele/Okitipupa Federal Constituency, Prince Jimi Odimayo, Member of House of Assembly Candidate in Irele State Constituency, Dr Christopher Ogunlana, Hon. V. O Igbasan, Hon. Femi Okunjemiruwa, Hon. Segun Akinyode, Hon. Nicholas Akinbiola, Chief Femi Moyegun, Hon. Chief Ade Ogunje, Hon. Say Ogunmade, Hon. S. O Olowadasa, Hon. Foluke Akindoyeni, Hon. Oluwole Idogun, Mr Oladipupo Temenu, Hon. Adeyemi Akinloye, Hon. Rotimi Aretolu, Hon. Moyebi Orimisan, Hon. Wokan Fasadeju, Local Government and Ward Executives of the APC, and market women among other political heavyweights.

Aseyori empowerment initiative was designed by the APC candidate,who is gaining more popularity among the people to ensure even distribution of dividends of democracy to the people.

See Photos: