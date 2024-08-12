Jimoh Ibrahim Donates N10m To Diocese on the Coast (Anglican Women’s Conference)

…Eulogies Late Joshua Ogunele

Senator Jimoh Ibrahim on Sunday donated a sum of N10 million in support of Diocese on the Coast, Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) at Igbotako.

He made the donation at the Year 2024 Women’s Conference of the church.

Speaking extempore at the conference with the theme: “Walking in Obedience to God,” the senator currently representing Ondo Southern Senatorial District eulogised the late Bishop of Anglican Communion, Rt. Rev. Joshua Ogunele of the Diocese on the Coast, Church of Nigeria.

Ibrahim described the late Minister of God as a true man of God, who propagated the gospel in the true light of Jesus Christ.

He said the late Bishop focused solely on winning souls to the kingdom of God without giving pecuniary desire a chance.

The billionaire senator said the late Bishop left his footprints in the sand of time.

He enjoined the women members of the church not to relent in praying for the country for a better tomorrow.

According to him, “Bishop Joshua Ogunele is known to me and I knew him to be an upright Minister of God who served the Almighty God till his last moment on earth.

“He focused mainly on winning souls to the kingdom of God and really had great impact in the lives of so many people.

“Bishop didn’t see the work of God as a money-making venture but rather saving people from going into damnation.

“Let me congratulate you our women and as the theme of your conference depicts, continue to sustain the legacies of the late Bishop Joshua Ogunele.

“I want to charge you also that you should continue to pray for our nation for a better future.

“We don’t have any other country than Nigeria, and we must contribute our own quotas to ensure the country does not go down.

“I am sure that with your prayers, our country would pass through this trying time successfully and we shall all rejoice.”